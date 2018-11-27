iPhone XS Beats Next Year’s Galaxy S10+ in Leaked Benchmark

The next Samsung Galaxy may kill the iPhone’s hated notch, but the latter will still beat the former’s speed, at least according to the first AnTuTu benchmark of the Galaxy S10+.

Reported by Samsung rumormeister Ice Universe, the first AnTuTu score of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ is 325,076 running at 2,280 x 1080 pixels. Compare that to the iPhone XS’ score of 352,405. It’s a formidable difference if you consider the iPhone that was announced months ago and the Galaxy S10 will come out in February.



That said, there are two things to keep in mind. The first is that this benchmark was ran on a Galaxy S10+ equipped with the new Exynos 9820. But due to a legal agreement between Samsung and Qualcomm that limits the sale of Samsung-developed chips in this country, the new S10 series will probably have the Snapdragon 8150.



That new silicon has reportedly beaten down the iPhone XS’ A12 Bionic with an AnTuTu score of 362,292. Remember, however, that this is not a confirmed Samsung phone, but an unidentified machine. We don’t know how the Snapdragon 8150-equipped Galaxy may perform.

The other thing is that this is a first benchmark for the Samsung and it may change between now and its final release at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. If it’s the real thing, however, it seems unlikely that the Exynos version of the Galaxy S10 will overtake the iPhone XS, as the handset may be entering production as we write these lines in order to be widely available in March 2019.