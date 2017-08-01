The Galaxy Note 8's Final Design Is Stunning

If there's any single bad secret in the mobile world, it has to be Samsung's Galaxy Note 8. And now we know exactly what's coming.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Serial leaker Evan Blass on Tuesday (August 1) obtained what appear to be the official renders of Samsung's upcoming phablet. And although the images don't say what's hiding inside, they tell us everything we need to know about the smartphone's exterior.

The devices pictured come with a big screen with slim bezels at the top and bottom. The display, which curves on either side, leaves no room for a physical home button, instead opting for a virtual one. It's impossible to tell from the renders how big the screen is, but rumors suggest it'll measure 6.3 inches, making it slightly larger than the 6.2-inch display in the Galaxy S8+.

Moving to the sides of the Galaxy Note 8, you'll find the same button alignment as on the Galaxy S8 line, complete with volume buttons, a power button, and a key to turn on Bixby.

The rear panel, however, might prove to be a disappointment. It has a sleek finish, and for the first time ever, Samsung is bundling dual rear-facing cameras with the handset. However, there's a fingerprint sensor sitting to the cameras' right. And even if there's an area for the flash between the two, it might be easy to smudge the rear camera lenses.

Also pictured in the Blass leaks is Samsung's S Pen, which is rumored to have greater accuracy. In the image, the S Pen looks stylish, and can be stored in its dedicated compartment under the device.

What the renders don't answer, however, is what Samsung will bundle inside the Galaxy Note 8. Rumors suggest the device will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. The handset will also likely offer 64GB of storage and will come with ample RAM. And although Samsung isn't talking about pricing, some reports suggest it could cost more than $1,000.

Samsung, of course, isn't saying whether these renders are the real thing. But the company is planning a press event in New York City on August 23, where it will unveil every last detail.

Be sure to check back to Tom's Guide that day to see what's announced.