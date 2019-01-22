Samsung’s Foldable Phone May Arrive Sooner Than You Think

We've seen prototypes of Samsung's foldable Galaxy F smartphone, though some remain skeptical the device will actually go on sale this year. A fresh rumor out of Italy suggests Samsung's folding phone will not only make it to market in 2019, but much, much sooner than you might have anticipated.

(Image credit: Concept Creator)

The Galaxy F could be in your hands around the end of March or early April, according to Tutto Android by way of BGR. Tutto Android made headlines earlier in the week for publishing a list of prospective prices for the Galaxy S10 line that seemed quite a bit higher than previous reports had led us to believe.

Not surprisingly, the site alleges that the Galaxy F will slide in at the absolute top of Samsung's stable of flagship handsets, with a whopping price of €2,000 (or nearly $2,300). That's somewhat believable, given that some sources have claimed the Galaxy F will sport upward of 12GB of RAM and Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 855 system-on-chip.

However, a spring launch seems a bit ambitious. It's not outside the realm of possibility, but Samsung has proven it's in no rush to bring the Galaxy F to market before it's ready, as the company has been teasing the product for years. Couple that with the S10's traditional March release — plus the fact that there are reportedly four models in that pipeline — and we're inclined to think Samsung might want its landmark foldable device to stand alone in the spotlight with some distance from the S10 juggernaut.

We won't know for certain when to expect the Galaxy F until Samsung's next Unpacked event, which is scheduled for Feb. 20. There, we will assuredly learn about Samsung's Galaxy S10 plans, but who knows — perhaps we'll get another surprise appearance from the company's camera-shy foldable marvel.