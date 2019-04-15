Galaxy Fold Pre-Orders Now Live: How to Get Yours

The wait for Samsung's hotly anticipated Galaxy Fold is over. Pre-orders for its $1,980 foldable phone are now live, and the device is officially slated to launch in stores on April 26.

(Image credit: Samsung )

According to Samsung, you can sign up here to be among the first to pre-order the Galaxy Fold. The company notes that "supplies will be limited," so you might want to act fast. If you prefer to buy your Fold in-store, Samsung says that the unique handset will be available at "select AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy or Samsung Experience Stores."

MORE: Galaxy Fold Hands-on Review: Is Living in the Future Worth $2,000?

Speaking of AT&T, that carrier also kicked off its presale of Samsung's foldable flagship on April 15. Customers can reserve theirs via AT&T's website, or in store. It will cost $66 per month over 30 monthly installments, for the same total price that Samsung is offering — $1,979. AT&T subscribers who order now should still receive theirs on April 25.

One of several foldable phones coming this year, the Galaxy Fold can expand from a 4.6-inch brick to a large 7.3-inch tablet, enabling a variety of different multitasking modes when fully expanded. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor with 12GB of RAM, and sports three cameras in the rear.

Samsung also confirmed that its Galaxy S10 5G will go on sale in May, with pre-orders to start soon. As its name implies, the Galaxy S10 5G will support high-speed 5G networks, but also stands out from the standard S10 with a larger 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a four-lens camera setup that allows for 3D depth-sensing.

The Galaxy Fold and Galaxy S10 5G are shaping up to be Samsung's most ambitious phones yet, and we look forward to putting both through their paces in the coming weeks.



Editor's Note: Story updated on April 15, 2019 to reflect AT&T's pre-orders going live.