How to Use Facebook Security Check on Android

Keeping your Facebook account secure is arguably the least fun part of using the social-media platform, right down there with scrolling through mountains of irrelevant ads. But it's vital if you want to avoid an account hijacking, which is even less fun. Facebook's Security Checkup protocol, already available on PCs, has now made its way to the Android platform, and activating it is quite simple.

(Image credit: 10 FACE/Shutterstock)

Facebook explained the process on the Security portion of its website, which also explains what the checkup does. If you activate it, the protocol will help you log out of Facebook on inactive browsers and devices, turn on Login Alerts (which let you know if someone else is trying to access your account) and show you how to create strong passwords.

An update incorporating Security Checkup into the iOS version of the Facebook app will soon be available, but since Android is the most popular mobile platform for Facebook logins, the company felt that Google's OS should come first.

Here's how it works:

1. Open the Facebook app on your Android device.

2. Select Help Center in the Options menu.



3. Search for Security Checkup



4. Tap Start Security Checkup



That's all there is to it. From here, just select the option you want to explore, whether it's logging out of inactive devices, activating alerts, or strengthening your password.





For more about security and privacy, please check out our pages on the best antivirus software, the best Mac antivirus software and the best Android antivirus apps.

Best Torrent Clients

Top Picks for Smartphones

Best Cloud Backup Services