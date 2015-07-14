Facebook's Moneypenny to Take on Siri (Report)

Apple has Siri, Microsoft has Cortana and, soon, Facebook might have Moneypenny. The social media giant is reportedly working on its own virtual assistant, one that would distinguish itself from the likes of Siri and Cortana by connecting users to real live people who can help with research and online shopping.

Citing three people briefed on the project, The Information reports that this new feature would be integrated with Facebook Messenger. It's code name — Moneypenny — is a reference to a secretary character from the James Bond films.

MORE: 12 Best iOS Apps You're Not Using



Little else is known about Moneypenny, other than that it will reportedly allow Facebook users to "ask real people for help researching and ordering products and services," according to The Information. The service brings to mind Amazon's Mayday feature, which allows Fire Tablet users to get live video chat support with the touch of a button.

Moneypenny wouldn't be the first major expansion to Facebook's Messenger app. The chat software has grown significantly this year, allowing users to send money, exchange GIFs and even play games all within the same app.

Facebook has yet to make any official announcements regarding its rumored virtual assistant. CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently spoke of the company's big focus on VR, so who knows — maybe you'll be getting help from Moneypenny in virtual reality.