How To Add a Rainbow Filter to Your Facebook Photo

The Supreme Court of the United States has handed down a 5 to 4 verdict that legalizes marriage for gay and lesbian couples nationwide. The decision immediately started trending on Facebook. As a celebration of that decision and, possibly, in honor of Gay Pride Weekend in New York City, the social network has given users a way to wear their pride on their profile photo. With a couple very simple steps, you can add a rainbow filter to your picture. Here's how.

1. Sign into your Facebook account.

2. Visit www.facebook.com/celebratepride and click "Use as profile picture."



3. The filter has been applied and will appear on your profile page.



Henry T. Casey is a Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide. Follow him on Twitter @henrytcasey. Follow us @tomsguide, on Facebook and on Google+.