5-to-9 Clock Times in when you Clock Out

We're all slaves to the 9-to-5 daily grind, but what about the time when you clock out? Well, why not time in with this stylish wall clock? Playfully called the 5 to 9 Clock, it only has a quarter of a face, because all the other hours you'll spend your time sleeping and working your butt off.

Designer Derek Taylor created this watch to highlight the importance of well-balanced life. Of course, if you're really trying to both work and play hard, you probably won't see too much of this clock. Perhaps Derek should've made a wristwatch instead.

[source: Kickstarter via Oh Gizmo]