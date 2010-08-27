The Future of Tattoos is Coming: Interactive Ones

The DNA Tattoo, or Dattoo, is the 2005 brainchild concept of Frog Design founder Hartmut Esslinger as a response to “current trends towards increasing connectivity and technology as self-expression”. It aims to "realize a state of constant, seamless connectivity and computability [that] requires the convergence of technology and self".

The Dattoo is visualized as a printable machine that can contain printable input/output tools such as a camera, microphone or even loudspeakers. Made with minimally invasive and recyclable materials, a Dattoo is to be used with the human body itself as a hardware and interaction platform.

The body will power the Dattoo, either by body heat or blood sugar. The display would be an OLED with a dynamic "touchscreen" interface. The user's DNA will serve as an unique identifier. The Dattoo's design is to be selected, printed out with the desired components then worn on the skin of the user. The user can easily remove the Dattoo at anytime by washing it off and prepare another one when needed.

Via GizMag