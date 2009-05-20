Tesla Motors Model S to Use Mercedes-Benz Parts

Tesla Motors makes cars that we want. Well, right now they make car that we want, but that that upcoming Model-S sure looks nice.
While Tesla must have some investors with very deep pockets bringing to market something like the Model-S is a monumental challenge for any car maker, let alone one that’s quite young.
Enter Daimler (best known for Mercedes-Benz), which today announced that it has taken a 10 percent stake in Tesla Motors.
Daimler and Tesla Motors aren’t complete strangers, as both recently collaborated in making the electric-powered Smart Car.
According to Reuters, Tesla will be allowed to rummage through Mercedes-Benz’s part bins for the final design and production of the Model-S electric sedan, which sounds like a good idea as it’ll give the new car tested parts and leave the company with more resources to develop the electric powertrain.
Hopefully this will mean that Mercedes-Benz cars will eventually get to tap into some of Tesla’s technology.
Read more about the Tesla Model-S sedan here, which is slated for a 2011 launch.
The added benefit to an electric vehicle is that it becomes cleaner as the power grid becomes cleaner. A vehicle with an ICE only gets worse after it's purchased.
I guess electric cars would only make sense in countries which produce their electricity from green sources, such as Denmark, Canada, Norway and Sweden to name a few.
I personally would see a market for Tesla in British Columbia, as our electricity is generated from hydro dams, hence the excessively low rates.
As long as we (Americans) feel better about ourselves, its ok. LOL