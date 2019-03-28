How to Change the Galaxy S10’s Wallpaper

The Infinity O display on the Galaxy S10 features a cut-out for a front-facing camera (or two cameras if you snagged a Galaxy S10 Plus). While the approach gives you more screen real estate to work with, it can also be a little distracting, at least at first.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In addition to giving you a way to hide the punch holes, Samsung designed wallpapers for the Galaxy S10 that subtly disguise the lens(es) if you don’t want to see them. Alternatively, some of the wallpaper options show off the cut-out — or at least, don’t hide it.

Here’s how to change your wallpaper on the S10.

1. Tap on Settings, then select Wallpapers and themes.

2. Select a wallpaper from the curated collection preinstalled on the S10. Samsung offers a slew of beautiful options to choose from (many of which will block the camera cut-out).

3. Tap the wallpaper you like best. You can choose whether the wallpaper lives on the home screen, lock screen or both.

4. After selecting where the wallpaper lives, tap Set as wallpaper.

