Borderlands 2 GOTY Edition Confirmed

The Borderlands 2 GOTY edition is coming. Missed out on the Borderlands 2 craze when the game first came out?

Not to worry, Gearbox and 2K have you covered. After some recent rumblings that Borderlands 2 was due to receive the GOTY treatment, much like its predecessor did, it was finally confirmed today.

Borderlands 2 GOTY edition will receive almost all DLC for the game, including the four expansions for the game, the Gearbox Gun Pack, Collector's Edition Heads and Skins, the Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack, and more. It will be made available for all platforms on October 8th, 2013 in North America and internationally on October 11th, 2013.

