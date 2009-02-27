BlackBerry Bolds are Overheating

Bad news for Canadian smartphone manufacturer, Research In Motion as news emerges that DoCoMo, Japan’s biggest mobile phone provider has stopped sales of the device following reports of the device overheating.

Reuters today reports that DoCoMo said it has sold about 4,000 high-end Bold phones, and about 30 users have complained the phone's keyboard area had heated up. The cellular telecommunications company said no one has been burned and none of the handsets have caught fire.



"This issue appears to be specifically limited to the BlackBerry Bold devices sold in Japan since last week and sales of BlackBerry Bold devices in other countries are unaffected by this matter," Reuters quotes from a statement.



This could be the second time a carrier has halted sales of the Bold. Back in October while the U.S. was eagerly awaiting the arrival of the RIM handset, UK carrier, Orange, had reportedly pulled the handset citing issues with the quality of the software.



RIM has said it had ruled out a battery problem, but said the root cause is still being investigated. Read the full story here.