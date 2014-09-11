Best of CTIA Super Mobility Week 2014

While the world was busy obsessing over the latest iAnnouncements, more than 1,100 exhibitors converged in Las Vegas for Super Mobility Week to show off a host of new mobile innovations. From a case that can encrypt your data and a 360-degree camera to a Google Chromecast challenger and exciting noise-cancelling tech, these are the best products from the show.

Best Smartphone: Yezz Billy 4.7

While the biggest smartphone companies didn't launch new products at Super Mobility Week, the Miami-based Yezz brand made waves by delivering a supersleek, well-built Windows 8.1 phone for just $250 unlocked. The 4.7-inch Billy packs a 1.2-GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400, 1GB of RAM and an 8-MP rear camera. Plus, it's super sleek, with a slim 0.28-inch profile. Considering Nokia's Lumia 635 has comparable (or poorer) specs in the same price range ($168 unlocked on T-Mobile), you might find yourself saying Yezz soon.

Best Security: Vysk QS1 iPhone case

Think of it as a fortress for your iPhone. Vysk's QS1 case makes your iPhone 5, 5s or 6 virtually impenetrable, thanks to a physical processor built into the case that performs encryption outside of your device. This way, your original info is never on the handset, making it harder for hackers to reach.

The $230 case also jams your mic and shutters your camera so no one can hijack your iPhone to eavesdrop or peep on your surroundings. To top it all off, the QS1 carries a 2,000-mAh battery to provide you with extra juice.

Best Accessory: Kodak Pixpro SP360

360-degree video cameras that record everything around you in full HD are nothing new, but Kodak's offering is the smallest we've seen so far. It also offers four intriguing shooting modes, including Dome (top half of all 360 degrees) and Round (front 180 degrees and back 180 degrees simultaneously) for unique viewing angles.

The device is shockproof, freezeproof and water-resistant, and comes with a housing unit to make it waterproof, so the SP360 will be ready to capture your most extreme moments. And at $350 with an Explorer pack of accessories, the Pixpro SP360 is cheaper than competing products on the market that cost around $500.

Best App: Red Cross Blood Donor

This app could easily have been a simple scheduling service, but the Red Cross packed a ton of fun features and rewards to make Blood Donor really tempting. You can earn real-world rewards and badges of achievement, and take part in a league-style, life-saving competition with other donors via the app

Share a #BloodSelfie with the program's built-in camera feature, and track your blood as it journeys from donation drive to blood bank. The Red Cross also offers information on your blood type and how to prepare for a donation, making this a comprehensive and fun way to donate your time and plasma.

Best Smart Home Device: MobiTV Connect HDMI dongle

Chromecast has nothing on the MobiTV Connect. The HDMI streaming dongle from the company behind such apps as Sprint TV and T-Mobile TV will give you access to a vast library of movies and TV shows.

A Universal Search feature lets you search for titles across your local media, compatible network TV channels and third-party providers such as Netflix, Hulu and Vudu. In the app, a digital program guide lets you view scheduled TV programming (you'll have to sign up with a wireless operator for this service) and set times to record shows you want. MobiTV Connect could make you never want to leave your living room.

Best Enabling Tech: Cypher Noise Canceling

Tired of saying, "Can you hear me?" while talking in a crowded place? Cypher's noise-cancelling technology impressed us with its silencing ability. The software analyzes sound waves and targets what it recognizes as human speech, and then removes everything else. Improved noise cancellation could also mean better voice recognition technology, making voice-controlled assistants such as Siri, Google Now and Cortana better at understanding your commands.

