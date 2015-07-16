Which Misfit Fitness Tracker Is Right for You?

Misfit has added to its family of activity trackers the Flash Link, a $19 fitness tracker that monitor steps, distance and sleep. Most importantly, it works with the company's new Misfit Link app. When connected, the Flash Link, along with the regular Flash, can be used as a "smart button" to control things such as your smartphone's camera, your Spotify playlist, or changing slides in a presentation.

Even as Misfit evolves its devices into smart controllers, the line still remains one of the most affordable fitness tracker families available. But which device would suit you best? Our chart will help you decide which Misfit tracker is best for your lifestyle.

Misfit Flash Link View Site

Misfit Flash The $50 Misfit Flash is a discreet, comfortable activity tracker that will let you dip your toe into fitness without requiring you to spend big bucks. View Site

Misfit Shine Those looking for a minimalist fitness-tracking device will like the Misfit Shine's design. View Site

Valentina Palladino is a senior writer for Tom's Guide. Follow her at @valentinalucia. Follow Tom's Guide at @tomsguide and on Facebook.