Act Fast: Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra Now on Sale

Update April 19: Walmart also offers the Google Smart TV Kit for $74 ($5 off). It includes a Google Chromecast and Google Home Mini. Or get the Google Smart Light Starter Kit for $45 ($10 off).



Thanks to its simple-to-use interface, Google's Chromecast is one of the best streaming devices on the market.

For a limited time, you can get the current-gen Google Chromecast for $30 from Walmart. It's a modest $5 off, but the device hasn't been on sale since Black Friday when it hit an all-time low of $25.

Setting up your Chromecast is simple. The device plugs into your TV's HDMI port and can be controlled from the Google Home app on your smartphone or tablet. To "cast" video onto your TV, just open the content you want to watch on your mobile device and tap the cast button. Your TV doesn't mirror your mobile, instead the Chromecast instructs your TV to pick up a signal directly from the content provider.

In our Chromecast 3rd Generation review, we were impressed by the device's fast performance and intuitive interface. Although it lacks Amazon Prime Video support, it's still a capable gadget that streams 1080p video over your Wi-Fi network.

If you own a 4K TV (or plan on buying one soon), Walmart also has the Google Chromecast Ultra on sale for $59 ($10 off). The Google Chromecast Ultra adds support for 4K content.

Walmart's deal ends April 21 at 2:59am ET.