Digital Clock Looks like Relic from Fallout

Part of the charm in the Fallout games is the strange ‘50s lo-fi tech married with nuclear weaponry circa 2161.Now you can enjoy that very hybrid of Cold-War and modern technology outside of the videogame world, thanks to the Nixie, a set of retro-looking clocks from BDDW.

While the clock’s innards feature top-of-the-line circuitry, the digital display uses nixie tubes, that old vacuum precursor to the LCD. You can get the Nixie clock in either wall, desk or grandfather variety, and BDDW assures that it will last you for centuries. If your great-grandchildren survive the nuclear holocaust, they’ll be able to tell time from inside their Vault.

[source: BDDW via Fast Company]