Angry Birds Go Will Be Rovio's Kart Racing Game

After countless versions of Angry Birds, Finnish game developer Rovio teased that it is working on a kart racing game called Angry Birds Go.

Rovio released a teaser trailer that didn't show any gameplay, but instead depicted live-action Angry Birds in a go-kart racing scenario.

Kalle Kaivola, SVP of Product and Publishing at Rovio, hinted that there may be more to the upcoming Angry Birds Go than just racing, saying, "The moment the kart fell apart in front of our eyes, we just knew it felt right."

Angry Birds Go will be a Red Bull-sponsored game, which will add to the caffeinated beverage maker's Red Bull Kart mobile games. Rovio promised more details on release and gameplay coming soon.

