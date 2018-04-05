Alexa Meets Intercom: New Echo Feature Is Best Yet

In our two-story home we usually communicate in one of two ways if we're on different floors or just far apart from each other: 1) Yell or 2) Use the Zello walkie-talkie app.

But now there's a better alternative.

Amazon just announced the new Alexa Announcements feature, which lets you make one-way announcements to all the Echo devices in your house. So if you have an Echo Show in one room, Echo Dots in other rooms and maybe an Echo Spot in another, whatever you say will be broadcast everywhere at the same time.

Before I moved to my abode a few years ago, I actually looked at some houses that had old-school intercom systems, and I liked the idea of it. But with this handy skill, I no longer need to regret passing on those homes.

Here's how it works. All you need to do is say something like, "Alexa, announce that dinner is ready," and the "Dinner is ready" part will be announced to your family members. Other options include saying "Alexa, tell everyone..." and "Alexa, broadcast..."

As a father of two, I can see using Alexa Announcements for things like "OK, guys, time to brush your teeth" or "Please do your chores." I would just hope that my kids didn't take advantage of the feature to answer back "Nah."

Amazon says that Alexa Announcements is rolling out now in the U.S. and Canada.