A Flash Drive Adidas Won't Sell to You

Bloggers or journalists who've sold their soul will tell you that freebies are the best part. Many times these free giveaways aren't available on the market, like the Adidas USB flash drive pictured below:

Shaped like a minuscule roll-on suitcase, the USB drive features a plug that folds into the bottom, a tiny handle that doubles as a key chain loop, availability in at least three different colors, and the famous three stripes on the front. Info on available capacities was unfortunately lacking, so to those who encounter these in the wild, feel free to share the scoop.

It's unclear why Adidas would distribute luggage-shaped remembrances—maybe shoes would be more appropriate for their branding—and if they've already done so in the first place. Maybe the suitcase is a metaphor for the favorable angles that media should carry away from the press event?

Designer: Arthur Xin