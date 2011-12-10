Xbox Live Gold Going Free All Weekend Long

Microsoft this week pushed its big Xbox Live Dashboard update out the door, launched an iOS app and its companion app for Windows Phone 7 users. As if that weren't enough, the company is polishing off the week with a spot of free Xbox Live Gold. This means all Xbox users will soon be able to enjoy all of the perks usually reserved for Gold members.

Of course, while it's nice to think that Microsoft is just feeling generous this season, the company's free weekend will likely inspire some people to sign up for Gold come Monday, when their two free days run out. It's also worth noting that to get this comes right after Microsoft released its latest dashboard update. Microsoft likely wants as many users as possible to grab the update and is willing to give away a weekend of Xbox Live Gold in order to get people to to turn on their consoles if it means the company push the update to more units.

Still a free weekend of Xbox Live Gold is a free weekend of Xbox Live Gold, so it's nothing to turn your nose up at. Enjoy your extra Gold perks including Netflix, Hulu, Video Kinect, Facebook, online gaming, and all those special deals Gold users are offered.