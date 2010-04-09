Trending

HDDs to Be Re-Enabled on Banned X360 Consoles

By Digital Entertainment 

The April system update for Microsoft's Xbox 360 unlocked the drives of banned consoles.

Various gaming sites are reporting that the official April Xbox 360 system update re-enables hard drive functionality on banned Xbox 360 consoles. Previously Microsoft attacked pirates by releasing a system update that kicked consoles off Xbox LIVE and corrupted data-- such as achievements, savegames, and user profiles-- stored on the HDD.

But now it seems that the Redmond-based company managed to unlock the banned drives while implementing support for USB-based flash storage. Currently Microsoft has not released an official statement, however the new fix allows Xbox 360 owners-- those who were locked out of their HDD-- the ability to install games again. The side-effect is that the previous update still applies, corrupting data based on achievements, savegames, and more.

One other thing: there's a certain trick to bring that console HDD back to life. The steps don't look illegal by any means, however a flash drive or a CD/DVD burner will be needed to get things somewhat back to normal. Check out the simple step-by-step instructions by heading here.