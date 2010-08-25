Water-Resistant Power Strip Now Available in U.S.

Parents with toddlers or other devious children running around the house (1) drink lots of coffee to stay on top of their devious plans (2) fight to keep their toys and fingers out of AC power outlets and power strips.

While plugs and sliding plates are available on the market to block electrical plug access, Wet Circuits previously introduced a power strip that is not only water-resistant, but is completely animal and child safe. According to the company, the "Touch Protection" feature prevents electrical shock when foreign objects are entered into the sockets such as keys, tweezers, hairpins and more.

"The patented design ensures electric power may only be conducted when a proper plug is 100-percent inserted into the outlet," the company said. "Furthermore, our products are manufactured with poison free materials, so you do not need to worry if your pet dog (or baby) accidentally licks the socket."

In addition to the water-resistance and shock protection, the power strip also features a smart fuse and circuit breaker that can sense excess overheating (231-249º F) and discontinue any electric charge to prevent residential fires. The strip is also manufactured with special material to prevent the creation of blue sparks.

To learn more about the "world's first" water-resistant power strip, head to the official product page. The device now retails for $70 here in the States, available for purchase at the Wet Circuits website--more e-tailers and local distributors will be announced soon.