It wouldn’t be the Super Bowl with all the amazing, expensive commercials to keep us entertained. We’ll be doing a full round of up of our favourite Super Bowl commercials next week, but this year the ads are hitting a little early and Volkswagen’s got one with a nerdy twist that we couldn’t resist sharing.
Featuring a Force-less miniature Darth Vader, the commercial is supposed to be advertising the new Passat. It’s cute and nerdy, but is it enough to make us want the 2012 Passat?
VW's Super Bowl Ad Features Mini Darth Vader
