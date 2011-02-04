VW's Super Bowl Ad Features Mini Darth Vader

It wouldn’t be the Super Bowl with all the amazing, expensive commercials to keep us entertained. We’ll be doing a full round of up of our favourite Super Bowl commercials next week, but this year the ads are hitting a little early and Volkswagen’s got one with a nerdy twist that we couldn’t resist sharing.



Featuring a Force-less miniature Darth Vader, the commercial is supposed to be advertising the new Passat. It’s cute and nerdy, but is it enough to make us want the 2012 Passat?



