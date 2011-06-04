Toshiba Thrive Packs Android 3.1, Shipping July

Unfazed by the sheer volume of tablets at Computex this week, Toshiba has revealed that its 10-inch Thrive tablet will be launching next month. Boasting a 10.1-inch screen, the Thrive packs Nvidia’s dual-core Tegra 2 chipset, Honeycomb 3.1, a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera (and a 2.1-megapixel job up front), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a full-sized USB port, HDMI, and a 7- to 8-hour battery life.





As we saw this week, there are at least a couple of manufacturers pushing the ‘bigger smartphone’ angle with tablet docking stations that do nothing but add a larger battery and a larger screen to your phone. However, that’s not Toshiba’s train of thought with the Thrive. Toshiba is trying to target ‘laptop people’ with this device, as opposed to people who just want a larger smartphone.



"There are two approaches you can take to a tablet," CNet cites Jeff Barney, vice president and general manager of Toshiba's digital products division, as saying. "One approach is as a smartphone with more functionality and a bigger screen. Or more from a laptop down to a tablet. We're laptop people, so we took that approach."



At 1.6 pounds, it’s a little beefier than some of the sexier tablets we’ve seen so far this year (think iPad 2 and Samsung’s new Galaxy Tabs), but it’s also a little bit cheaper. Prices ring in at $429 (8GB), $479 (16GB), and $579 (32GB).



Preorders start June 13. Who’s in?