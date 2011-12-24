Timberland Folding Shoes Are Ultra Portable

Packing shoes on a vacation or trip can be quite a hassle. Their shape can make them take up quite a bit of precious space in that suitcase or backpack, but with Timberland's nifty foldable shoes, all you have to do is zip them up and toss them in the bag. Although they're marketed for camping or hiking trips, Timberland's Radler Camp shoes are perfect for anyone looking to free up some space while traveling.

The Radler Trail Camp shoes come with a zipper that allows each shoe to fold in half, compacting the pair into an easily transportable form. Assuming they are comfortable as well, these shoes could definitely be worth the $65 price tag. If you're interested in purchasing a pair of these foldable wonders, head on over to Timberland to choose from the red, black or orange colors.