Super Mario World HDD Shaped Like SNES Cart

Looking for a cool, game-themed gadget for your desktop? Nintendo fans may want to check out 8BitMemory's unique external hard drive in the form of a Super Mario World cartridge from the SNES days. Under its vintage "hood," you'll find a Toshiba 2.5-inch drive that's powered straight off a USB connection (no separate power input needed). It also comes in three capacities: 320 GB, 500 GB, and 640 GB.

"Not a fan of Super Mario World? We can make any game of your choice into a custom enclosure. We have many games in stock, but if we don't have it, we'll find it for you," the company said.

Gamers wanting to take a step further back into time can purchase external hard drives using the NES cartridge form factor. The default HDD-in-a-cartridge design is identical to the classic Super Mario Bros/Duck Hunt cartridge, and also comes in the same storage capacities found with the SNES line. 8BitMemory (via Etsy's online "mall") said that it can provide other NES-based custom enclosures with this model as well.