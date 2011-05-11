Meet the Coin Operated Self-Wiping Shopping Cart

It may be shocking to know that shopping cart handles are crawling with more germs than public toilet handles and bus grips but the truth is that thousands of different people use shopping carts every day. The X-Grip Wiper designed by Kim Kwang-won hopes to eliminate the unsanitary conditions of shopping cart handles by integrating a simple wiper to the handle.

Users simply have to insert a coin to unlock the shopping cart and slide the wiper across the handle eliminating a healthy majority of the germs present on the handle. Although most places that offer shopping carts do so for free, a free version of the X-Grip would be great to see since many grocery store's complimentary sanitizing wipes remain ignored and unseen.