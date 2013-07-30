Saints Row IV Refused Classification in Australia Again

Last month, the Australian Classification Board (ACB) refused to rate Volition and Deep Silver's Saints Row 4, citing, among other things, an "Alien Anal Probe" as the reason why the game was rejected.

Recently, Deep Silver stated that it would be submitting a toned down, "low violence" version of the game for re-review. Unfortunately, it looks like it wasn't enough for the ACB, which gave the game the boot yet again. "Saints Row IV could not be accommodated within the R 18+ classification as drug use related to incentives and rewards is not permitted," reads the statement released by the ACB.

Unfortunately, the full review isn't up on the site just yet. Maybe third time's the charm?

