PlanetSide 2 Will Not Have Cross-Platform Play for PC, PS4

Sony revealed back in June that MMO shooter PlanetSide 2, which had long been released for PC, would be coming to the PlayStation 4 at release. This move is a part of Sony's effort to allow console buyers the luxury of playing some free-to-play games, lest they be unable to afford many games for the new console at launch.

Sony's revealed some new information about PlanetSide 2's release on the PS4. Unfortunately, cross-platform play between the PS4 and PC will not be supported. "Because of the update cadence, and the additional steps you have to go through to be able to release an update on the PlayStation network, we're not going to be able to keep our servers in sync, so you won't be able to just play with the same people," said Sony Online Entertainment Creative Director Matt Higby.

However, this doesn't mean that current PlanetSide 2 PC gamers are out of luck if they want to play the game on the PS4 (or vice versa once the PS4 releases).PlanetSide 2 characters are transferable between the two platforms, since the cross-platform restriction is only due to server updates.