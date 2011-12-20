Sony's Very New PS Vita Gets the Teardown Treatment

Sony's PS Vita has only been on shelves for a couple of days, but that doesn't mean there isn't someone out there willing to tear the device asunder just to see what's on the inside. We're used to seeing teardowns from the folks at iFixit, however, it looks like they've been beaten to the punch by the fine team of techies at Nikkei Electronics.

Nikkei's Teardown Squad has a step-by-step guide for the adventurous early-adopters willing to go through the entire process for themselves. Luckily, they've also included details of what they found inside for those that are less eager to tear open their expensive toy for no reason other than to see what makes it go. On their travels, the Nikkei team found a 3.7V 2,210mAh battery, four antenna modules, three "moderately large" PCBs, the necessity for a T2 screwdriver, two cameras, one OLED panel, and one backside touch-sensor (both apparently quite tricky to take apart).

Head on over to Nikkei for the juicy details and mouth-watering images.