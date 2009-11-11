VIDEO: Girl Plays Rock Band With Flute

I have never played Rock Band for fear that I will be forced to sing. Whether or not this woman shares my timorous thoughts on the game remains to be seen, however she has found a pretty nifty way out of having to sing or practice flute.

The musical maiden (who goes by the name of MsFrizzyHair) figured out that you can play musical instruments into the Rock Band microphone and it would pick it up. Switched reports the girl scoring a 98-percent with a 22-phrase streak and four gold stars by using her flute in lieu of the vocals for Avenged Sevenfold's Afterlife.