Real Life Hover Bed Costs 1.6 Mil

Who would've ever imagined that one of the world's most expensive and luxurious beds would be a 1.6 million dollar rectangular magnet. Sure it may sound like a piece of science fiction from a futuristic film, but after seven years of studying and development Janjaap Ruijssenaars has created a first for the furniture industry with his magnetic support system.

Though not completely free of strings, this floating bed utilizes them in a way you probably wouldn't expect. Rather than suspending the bed or making it seem as though it hovers, the cables attached to the bed tether it to the ground to keep it from floating away into the corners of your room! And for those of you who might be concerned about the strength of the bed, know that this floating sleeper can hold over fifteen hundred pounds. The only downside we can see with this piece of stylish furniture, other than its seven-figure price tag, is the painful experience you might get rolling off of it in the middle of the night. Ouch!