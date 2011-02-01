Fox and Rovio Team Up for Angry Birds Rio

Announced via its Twitter account last Friday, the newest Angry Birds game will be a collaboration between Rovio and 20th Century Fox as part of a media campaign for an upcoming animated movie from the film studio.





Rio, which is due out in April, follows the story of a macaw named Blu who falls in love with a beautiful bird named Jewel and moves to Rio. The game sees our three favourite angry birds captured by an evil white bird hell bent on collecting rare species of birds for cash. It’ll be available ‘in app stores worldwide’ in March.



Check the trailer below!



