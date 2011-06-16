Eyecard Glasses Fit In Your Wallet

Designed for those situations where you find yourself squinting and struggling to read those tiny letters in front of you, the eyeCard spectacles fit perfectly in your wallet. Unlike traditional glasses, the eyeCard is placed comfortably over the nose for easy access. Although they aren't designed to completely replace reading glasses, these miniature magnifying glasses provide an innovative new approach to portability.

With its shatterproof plastic design measuring at about the size of a credit card, the eyeCard is perfect for the any people that tend to leave their reading glasses at home while they are out or on the road. It may take some getting used to, and you may look sort of ridiculous with them on, but these miniature glasses are quite the convenience.