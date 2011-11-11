DIY Bike Helmet is Solar-Powered, Weatherproof

Riding your bike around at night can be a dangerous thing, especially without the proper bicycle lighting to make sure you don't get flattened by an oncoming car. It can be even more dangerous to do so during rainy or snowy weather conditions. Thanks to Designbuzz's DIY guide, you can get your hands on one of these helmets that are sure to keep you noticed, all while protecting your precious head from the weather.

Unlike other helmets equipped with LED lighting, this DIY project utilizes a solar panel and rechargeable batteries to make sure your helmet remains fully charged throughout the night. Several bike rides in the daytime will keep the helmet charged for the night, but there is also support for regular AAA batteries in emergency situations.

If you happen to have a bicycle helmet laying around and are feeling adventurous, check out the guide below. For more information on the project along with a FAQ and tips, head on over to the full article over at Designbuzz.