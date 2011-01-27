Trending

The Self-Warming Jacket that Charges via USB

By Wearables 

There’s nothing worse than standing outside in the cold, freezing off your various appendages and wishing you could have just brought the electric blanket from your bed with you when you left the house. Well, now you can. Kind of.

This looks like a pretty normal Columbia jacket, right? You might even have one that looks just like it. Still, I bet your jacket doesn’t have a built-in battery pack that powers its handy-dandy self-heating feature. Rechargable via USB, the jacket was designed by a former Intel engineer and has a heat-conductive carbon fiber mesh running through it. That battery pack we mentioned earlier is good for five hours. 



At $900 it costs a very pretty penny (looking at Columbia’s website, that’s roughly triple what you’d pay for one of their regular jackets), but can you really put a price on warmth?

No word on an exact launch dates, but GearJunkie has it down as ‘soon-to-be-released’ so we’ll cross our fingers and hope Columbia doesn’t make us wait until next season.