China Offers Money for Links to Porn Sites

A report from the AFP claims that China is paying web surfers to hunt down links to porn-related sites, offering up to 10,000 Yuan ($1,465 USD) for each link. The bounty is first come first serve, meaning that submitter #2 won't get the reward for providing the same link as submitter #1.



However, the committee running the China Internet Illegal Information Reporting Centre must review the links before offering the reward. The committee also said that within the first 24 hours of the operation, more than 500 phone calls flooded the center's phone line, and an additional 13,000 web surfers offered tips.



According to the official Xinhua news agency, the center is looking for websites and mobile phone-accessible sites that (obviously) contain "obscene" material or advertise sex products. Unfortunately, there was no word on exactly what the center does with the links, or how these sites will be shut down outside sanctions.



China has not been shy in its efforts to rid the Internet of porn. Recently China went after Google, claiming that children could access search results to porn. China threatened to sanction Google unless it removed the offending references.

Still, what's the use of the Internet without a little porn to download? Oh, that's right. Gaming.