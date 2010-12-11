17-year-old Arrested for Attacking CoD Servers

Most of the DDoS news we've heard over the last few days has been centered on Anonymous and the WikiLeaks saga. However, the members of Anon are not the only ones partial to a little bit of distributed denial of service. A teenager from the United Kingdom has been arrested for attacking Activision's Call of Duty servers.

Activision contacted police in September after tracing suspicious server activity to an IP address in the UK. The 17-year-old boy is said to have launched a DDoS attack on Call of Duty: Black Ops. Computer and Videogames reports that the youngster used a program called Phenom Booter, which knocked other players offline while allowing him to rack up points for himself.

The teenaged boy was arrested at his home in Manchester by the Metropolitan Police's central e-crime unit.

"His whole world came crashing down when we knocked on his door at 6am," a police source said. "He was still in bed and didn't realise he was in so much trouble."

The boy is currently being held on suspicion of offenses under the Computer Misuse Act.