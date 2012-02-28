These Super Durable Socks May Replace Your Shoes

Walking around barefoot can be extremely comfortable, but when you're trekking through the forest or climbing a mountain, doing so without shoes is just asking for trouble. There are plenty of 'barefoot' products out there, but the Swiss Protection Socks by Swiss Barefoot have to be one of the sturdiest we've seen that don't compromise comfort. These hefty socks might just replace your shoes entirely.

Made from a blend of 8 percent Spandex, 10 percent cotton, 32 percent polyester and 50 percent Kevlar, Swiss Protection Socks are comfortable yet strong enough to protect you from most of the pains of walking completely barefoot. In fact, they are so sturdy that Swiss Barefoot is even marketing them for all sorts of strenuous activities such as rock climbing and running.