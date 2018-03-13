How to Enable YouTube's Hidden Dark Mode

Editor's Note: This story has been updated per YouTube adding Dark Mode for its iOS and Android apps.

If you thought dark were just for apps, think again. YouTube now offers a dark theme for users tired of the streaming video site filling their faces with bright white light.

That is, if you know how to enable it.

(Image credit: leungchopan/Shutterstock)

Originally, YouTube's dark mode only worked on desktops, but on March 13, YouTube added it to its iOS app, and the Android app will be getting this setting soon. If the mobile instructions don't work, try force-quitting the app and re-opening it.

MORE: How to Download YouTube Videos on Your Android Phone

How to Enable YouTube's Dark Mode on iOS

1. Click the Profile icon in the top right corner.

2. Tap Settings.

3. Turn Dark Mode on.

You've enabled Dark Mode for YouTube on iOS!

How to enable YouTube's Dark Mode on your desktop:

1. Click your Profile icon in the top right corner.



2. Click Dark Theme



3. Click the Activate Dark Theme switch:



You've unlocked YouTube's Dark Mode! Pop some popcorn and enjoy some videos.