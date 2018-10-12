Killer Deal: Buy an Xbox One, Get a Free Echo Dot

Microsoft's latest Xbox deal is designed to help you game smarter. Currently, when you buy an Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle from Amazon, you'll get a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation).

The Xbox One S NBA 2K19 Bundle is priced at $299.99, whereas the 3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot has a list price of $49, so you're saving $49 with this deal.

Microsoft is expanding the Xbox's voice command functionality beyond the use of peripherals like the Kinect. Thanks to the Xbox Skill update for Alexa, the Xbox One now supports a range of popular voice-assisted devices including the Amazon Echo Dot.

Xbox Skill works with the Echo Dot to let you control your Xbox console with voice commands. You can summon Alexa to power the console on/off, launch games/apps, start/stop Mixer broadcasts, adjust the volume, and capture screenshots/clips.



The Xbox's enhanced voice functionality will also let gamers navigate through their system quicker. For instance, you'll be able to walk into a room and say, "Alexa, start Rocket League" and the system will automatically power on, sign in, and launch the game.



This deal is available through Amazon only while supplies last, so don't hesitate to jump on this rare deal when the clock strikes midnight.