Teen's Repaired Phone Returns with Porn

A UK teen claims that her Nokia cell phone returned from repairs with porn.

Eighteen-year-old Lauren Kennedy of Coventry, West Midlands, was having problems with her Nokia cellphone. According to The Register, the device kept "cutting out" during phone calls. Apparently still under warranty, she returned it for repairs to Carphone Warehouse in the UK, the retailer where she originally purchased the device.

When the Nokia finally returned, it carried an unexpected cargo of porn supposedly not present when it originally left Kennedy's hands. She claims that the device contained "women in sexy undies" and almost a dozen five to ten-minute-long videos that showcased "saucy romps, group sex and women touching themselves." Based on the report, the videos were home-made and sent to the device via Bluetooth.

"I think it's revolting that somebody has had their filthy paws all over my mobile phone," she told The Sun. "The people had recorded themselves doing everything. There were clips of couples having sex in the toilet, in the bathroom and having group sex in the bedroom. You can only see the women and not the person who's recording it, but you can hear him egging them on in a sleazy voice."

A Carphone Warehouse spokesperson said that the issue is under investigation, however the company initially only offered Kennedy roughly $15 as compensation (£10). That eventually changed. "We apologise to Lauren Kennedy and her family for any offense that may have been caused and have replaced the phone with a brand new BlackBerry Curve," the spokesperson said.

  • will_chellam 26 March 2010 02:48
    Maybe no one got their dirty paws on it at all....

    If I was going to transfer a load of sex videos onto someones phone, the best place to try is going to be from outside a phone shop.... I bet whoever did this was hoping to transfer the data onto a shop display phone or a customers....
  • xpax 26 March 2010 02:54
    Hey, who's the chick in the picture? Got any links? ;)
  • kobbra 26 March 2010 02:56
    ohhhh the poor innocent little girl

    if it were a guy he would've said thanks:))
  • hakesterman 26 March 2010 02:57
    It is either a fantasy of hers, or they didn't return her phone but rather another phone that had been recondioned for resale and the person who worked on it forgot to remove the porn per their work instructions.
  • kingssman 26 March 2010 02:57
    "women in sexy undies" and almost a dozen five to ten-minute-long videos that showcased "saucy romps, group sex and women touching themselves."
    LOL love british accent and their way of describing things. If i was to translate that to american i'd get banned..
  • xaira 26 March 2010 03:00
    i think the real article header should be teen offended by porn, none of the teen girls i know would be offended, wtf do conservatives do to their kids???

    i repair electronics, and before i return an item i use it as my personal item forat least 3 days, the pc im on right now isnt mine, and its got a boatload of porn on it that i put there and that ill be removing soon, dont feel bad when an item returns from a repair guy with porn on it, as porn is an integral part of who we are.
  • adipose 26 March 2010 03:01
    KingssmanLOL love british accent and their way of describing things. If i was to translate that to american i'd get banned..
    Yeah, and in the toilet AND the bathroom. Now I'm confused.
  • 26 March 2010 03:04
    Star tattoos anyone?
  • ultim8wpn 26 March 2010 03:04
    xpaxHey, who's the chick in the picture? Got any links?looks like shay lauren
    >_>
  • Bonzo 26 March 2010 03:07
    I'd love to know how she knew every clip contained what it did, and how she knew they were all between 5 to 10 minutes long - surely that means she watched them all in full? Not something you'd do if you didn't like it :P
