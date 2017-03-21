Save $75 on the Xbox One S Battlefield Bundle with Ghost Recon and Resident Evil 7

When it comes to consoles, few deals can live up to the value offered by a good bundle. Take, for instance, this Xbox One S Battlefield Bundle. Although we've seen this bundle for as low as $259 via Amazon, Newegg is offering it with two of today's most popular games: Ghost Recon Wildlands and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Combined, this bundle is $75 cheaper than buying everything separately.

Xbox One S Battlefield + Ghost Recon + Resident Evil 7 View Deal

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands ($59, Amazon) is the latest version of Ubisoft's third-person tactical shooter franchise. It forges new ground by placing the 16-year old series in an open world setting. The game takes place in a fictional Bolivia where a drug cartel — Santa Blanca — has taken charge of the country and turned it into a narco state. As a member of a special-ops group called Ghosts, it's your mission to bring down the cartel members by any means necessary.

Meanwhile, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard ($56.69, Amazon) has been rated one of the scariest console games around. It brings the Resident Evil franchise into first person and offers one of the strongest and scariest atmospheres the horror series has seen to date.

So whether this is your first Xbox One S or you're purchasing a secondary console, this bundle will not only save you $75, but it'll give you two of today's most highly rated games.



This deal is valid through Saturday, March 25.