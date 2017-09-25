Foldable Galaxy X Could Arrive Soon to Fight iPhone X

Samsung hasn't been shy about its plans to launch a foldable smartphone, which could be called Galaxy X. And it might be here sooner than you think.

The South Korea National Radio Research Agency now lists a Samsung device with the codename SM-G888N0, according to BGR. That's the same codename Samsung is using for its foldable smartphone, the Galaxy X. The listing was published Sept. 21.

South Korea's National Radio Research Agency lists devices that are either currently available or launching soon. Its database acts as a repository of sorts, and one of the many steps along the way to getting a smartphone on store shelves in Korea.

For its part, Samsung has confirmed that it's working on a foldable smartphone. But the actual release date on that device has been a moving target.

There were reports years ago that the smartphone would launch in 2016, only to be foiled by rumors that the handset would make its way to store shelves in 2017. Most recently, Samsung's mobile president DJ Koh said that Samsung is indeed working on the Galaxy X but likely won't make it available until sometime next year.

That was believed to be the final word on Samsung's Galaxy X. But now that it's moving through the National Radio Research Agency's database, there's some hope that it could make its debut sooner than expected.