Foldable Galaxy X Could Hit Before Galaxy S10

Samsung is planning to release two new handsets in early 2019. But now there's some indication that the device industry insiders thought would launch second might actually hit store shelves first.



(Image credit: Samsung)



In a tweet this week, serial leaker Ice Universe, and a source for several accurate Samsung rumors, said that Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy X at CES 2019 in January and will follow that with the unveiling of its Galaxy S10 in February. No other information on the launch was shared in the tweet.

Still, Ice Universe's claim runs directly opposite the increasing number of reports surrounding Samsung's upcoming launch plans. Those reports had said that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S10 at CES 2019 and follow that with the launch of the Galaxy X at Mobile World Congress in February.

Samsung has been working on the foldable Galaxy X for years. And there had been reports of it launching in 2016, 2017, and even 2018. But each year, the device's launch is delayed, leaving the world speculating on when it'll finally hit store shelves. Now, all signs are pointing to early 2019 and Mobile World Congress had been the date everyone was set on.

Meanwhile, Samsung is said to be planning a major update with the Galaxy S10 for next year. The device is expected to come with a revamped design that might eliminate the bezels around the screen entirely. The Galaxy S10 might also ship with a virtual fingerprint sensor, making it the first Samsung smartphone to include the feature.

The Galaxy X, meanwhile, is a totally new device. So, it may be possible that Samsung wants to set a release schedule of January for the foldable handset each year and follow that with the Galaxy S in February. It can then launch its Galaxy Notes in August.

Of course, for now, Samsung isn't divulging its plans so this is all speculation. But if anything is clear, it's that early 2019 is going to be awfully important for Samsung.