Samsung Takes on Galaxy Fold Durability Fears with New Video

Maybe Samsung’s new Galaxy Fold is prone to creases on its foldable display, but the company wants to make sure you know the hinge on its upcoming is not going to give out.

A video released by Samsung today (March 27) shows a demonstration of the “folding test” that apparently all Galaxy Folds are put through before being boxed up for sale. The video offers an up-close look at the machines in action that are tasked with folding and unfolding the $2,000 phone 200,000 times, a test Samsung says takes a week to complete and simulates five years of use (assuming a phone is folded and unfolded 100 times a day).

“Naturally, given the smartphone’s design, a Folding Test was a pivotal part of the Galaxy Fold’s durability assessment,” the company said in a statement about its release of the folding test video.“While the extent of the test may seem like overkill to some, Samsung viewed it as vital to ensuring the durability of device’s hinged design and Infinity Flex Display.”

(Image credit: Samsung)

The video doesn’t address reports that the Galaxy Fold develops a visible crease in the middle of its 7.3-inch screen after some folding. We got a good look at that problem in an amatuer hands-on video of the phone that surfaced last week. And this week a user who claimed to have handled the handset early corroborated that nasty irregularity, telling Samsung news site SamMobile that when the Galaxy Fold is open, there's a “noticeable but not too bad” crease that can be seen and felt separating the two sides of the device.

(Image credit: phoneoftime/YouTube)

It’s worth noting that there doesn’t seem to be a screen crease visible on the Galaxy Fold devices shown in Samsung’s fold test video.

Of course, Samsung isn’t the only foldable phone maker that’s been at the center of crease-gate. Huawei’s foldable phone, the Mate X, has also been caught on camera looking pretty creased ahead of its launch.

Though plastic screens are what make today’s foldable phones possible, bendable glass capable of handling the foldable phone screen application is in development at companies such as Corning, glass supplier of Galaxy S and Galaxy Note phones.

We probably won’t know the full extent of creasing with the Galaxy Fold or other plastic-screen foldables until they’re out in the wild, which will be on April 26 for the Galaxy Fold. But at least we know Samsung’s Fold hinge looks ready for prime time.