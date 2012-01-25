Trending

Facebook is Mass Surveillance, Says Free Software Founder

By

Richard Stallman, founder of the GNU Project and the Free Software Foundation, remains the most outspoken public personality against "non-free" software and recently lashed out against commercial software services that restrict "freedom".

In an interview with RT, Stallman described Facebook as a "mass surveillance" service. He is quoted saying that "if there is a ‘like’ button in a page, Facebook knows who visited that page. And it can get IP address of the computer visiting the page even if the person is not a Facebook user. So you visit several pages that have ‘like’ button and Facebook knows that you visited all of those, even if it doesn’t really know who you are.”

In the same interview, he compared hacker attacks of the Anonymous to traditional protests on the street and therefore "basically legitimate." Stallman also took a swing at mobile phone operating systems, which are, from the view of the FSF, also questionable. "Those mobile phones are being run by non-free software, so it’s no surprise that they have malicious features in them.” In this specific case, Stallman was responding to a question targeting the Carrier IQ software.

Stallman's views on software and technology are most of the time rather controversial, not just when he carelessly comments on events. In RT's interview, he also refers to "an unauthorized copy" software as being "almost as nasty as an authorized copy of the same program." The reason? Because an a software developer gets paid for an authorized copy and can, as a result, create more commercial, non-free software. In the end, Stallman said, the goal of "freedom" requires a user "to get rid of them both, because they both control you.”

To highlight the evil of non-free software, he noted that he would never accept a million dollars in exchange for having to use an authorized software copy - and would only take the money if he could throw away the software immediately.

48 Comments Comment from the forums
  • anonymous32111 25 January 2012 22:17
    Yes, this is the Theory i have been supporting for years, Facebook is a P.O.S (even tho I have no choice but to use it occasionally, hypocritical eh?). It hurts me to see so many people's only prerogative is facebonk on the internet. Not me, FOREVER ALONE, /tear
    Reply
  • ananthu123 25 January 2012 22:25
    Its tool ate now that we're all addicted to facebook. Windows is the same, Linux may be a hundred times better, but I've never felt that ease or comfort with ubuntu or Fedora like i have with Windows- of course, it may just be a matter of taste.
    Reply
  • jhansonxi 25 January 2012 22:37
    What's scary about social media in general is that personal information about you, that normally would be difficult for others to obtain, is now freely given because "everyone else is doing it too". I don't think George Orwell would have predicted this.
    Reply
  • sirmorluk 25 January 2012 22:39
    Never used Farcebook, never will. All these data mining sites are garbage.
    Reply
  • spasmolytic46 25 January 2012 22:45
    +1 for the greybeards.
    Reply
  • house70 25 January 2012 22:46
    I agree with his ideas, in general; however, he needs to put these in a more organized way, work a bit on his grammar, and do something about that look, 'cause...damn.
    He must work on his credibility on every aspect, not only on his ideology. This is an audio-visual era we live in, for crying out loud.
    Reply
  • dickcheney 25 January 2012 22:47
    I thought that was obvious given the ''Patriot'' Act...

    I have no account.
    Reply
  • dickcheney 25 January 2012 22:48
    ''So you visit several pages that have ‘like’ button and Facebook knows that you visited all of those,''

    Nope, my NoScript doesnt allow it.
    Reply
  • Star72 25 January 2012 22:53
    I have an account but visit the site maybe once every 2 months. I personally can't stand the site & only joined to keep in touch with a couple friends who I don't see hardly ever. So many people addicted to FB, it's disturbing to me. I prefer my life to be more private, so I stay away as much as I can. I have to tend to agree with this man's ideas though, even if he's related to Grizzly Adams. ;)
    Reply
  • sirmorluk 25 January 2012 22:56
    Star72 Grizzly Adams.Showing your age. :P
    Reply