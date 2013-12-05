PS4 vs. Xbox One (2013): Which Console Wins?

PS4 vs. Xbox One - Face-Off!
Update: Check out our latest Xbox One vs. PS4 face-off to see our evolving thoughts.
The launch smoke has cleared and gamers have officially entered the era of next-generation gaming. In one corner, you have the $499 Xbox One, a gaming console that wants to be the center of your living room experience. Complete with live TV integration, as well as a revamped Kinect 2, controller and interface, the One is a force to be reckoned with.
In the other corner is the PS4. Positioning itself as the gamer’s console, the $399 PS4 offers an innovative controller, a heavy emphasis on social and Remote Play capabilities allowing gamers to play anywhere in the house.
But which system is the right system for your gaming and entertainment needs? Read on to find out.
Other than that the PS4 is better. Games will come out for it especially now that they are off the cell architecture and on a standard x86 architecture that everyone knows. You'll see games flooding in.
I find it interesting the change of direction of both Microsoft and Sony. The 360 a more x86 design and also a low cost to entry device that sold add ons where the PS4 was a more the complete definitive home media device with its introduction of Blue Ray media and its streaming capabilities. Now they go off in opposite directions. Was there possibly collaboration between the two? Who knows.
But as it stands now they both designed distinctively different consoles that will cater to the different needs of consumers. A win for everyone.