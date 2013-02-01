Verizon Intros New Budget-Friendly, Prepaid Plans

If you're looking for a budget-friendly wireless plan that doesn't require a 2-year ball-and-chain, Verizon Wireless has introduced a new set of prepaid smartphone plans that include unlimited talk, unlimited text, and various amounts of data per month. These two join the Big Red's other prepaid options which cover tablets, mobile hotspots, pay-as-you-go coverage and more.

"When it comes time to think about the important task of keeping in touch with friends and family, taking time to investigate wallet-friendly options can mean a few extra dollars for weekend fun or paying down those holiday bills," the company said.

Verizon is only offering two prepaid options: unlimited talk, unlimited texts and 500 MB of data for $60 a month, and unlimited talk, unlimited texts and 2 GB of data for $70 a month. Customers who don't normally use a smartphone for streaming music and video, or downloading a ton of apps will likely benefit with the cheaper model whereas 2 GB of data is reportedly the average amount for the typical smartphone user.

"With a smartphone in hand, there are many apps that can help find ways to make a dollar last longer. Groupon provides discounts on items and services ranging from gym memberships to restaurants," Verizon said. "The Foursquare app allows check-ins at local spots and may even provide discounts. And, before heading out for a weekend trip, download the Gas Buddy app, which identifies the least expensive places to buy gas."

The plans are compatible with many 3G devices running iOS, Android and BlackBerry including the Samsung Illusion ($99.99), the BlackBerry Curve 3G 9301 ($299.99) and the HTC Rhyme ($439.99). Phones aren't requred to be new either: a no-longer-used smartphone sitting in a drawer at home can be activated on a prepaid plan with no annual contract, the company said.

For more information about Verizon's prepaid smartphone plans, head here.